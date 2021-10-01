Nutriband slumps after NASDAQ listing

Oct. 01, 2021 12:32 PM ETNutriband Inc. (NTRB)By: SA News Team

Wall Street New York City

aluxum/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nutriband (OTCQB:NTRB -30.3%) trades down after its uplisting to the NASDAQ Friday. The company offered 1.056M units at a price of $6.25 for total proceeds of $6.6M. Each unit consists of one share and a warrant enabling the holder to purchase Nutriband stock at an exercise price of $7.50 within 5 years.
  • Shares have almost halved from its previous day's close at $9.50 after the stock begin trading on the NASDAQ.
  • Nutriband focuses on focuses on innovative drug delivery systems and devices to improve outcomes of patients affected by the Opioid epidemic.
  • In other IPO news, First Watch Restaurants is soaring after it went public today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.