Nutriband slumps after NASDAQ listing
Oct. 01, 2021 12:32 PM ETNutriband Inc. (NTRB)By: SA News Team
- Nutriband (OTCQB:NTRB -30.3%) trades down after its uplisting to the NASDAQ Friday. The company offered 1.056M units at a price of $6.25 for total proceeds of $6.6M. Each unit consists of one share and a warrant enabling the holder to purchase Nutriband stock at an exercise price of $7.50 within 5 years.
- Shares have almost halved from its previous day's close at $9.50 after the stock begin trading on the NASDAQ.
- Nutriband focuses on focuses on innovative drug delivery systems and devices to improve outcomes of patients affected by the Opioid epidemic.
