Interactive Brokers September DARTs up 16% Y/Y, 4% from August

Oct. 01, 2021 12:41 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR +2.6%) reported 2.26M in September Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), which is 16% higher Y/Y and 4% higher M/M.
  • Ending client equity of $353.8B (+52% Y/Y, -3% M/M).
  • Ending client margin loan balances were $50.2B, 67% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $86.2B, including $2.7B in insured bank deposit sweeps (+22% Y/Y, +2% M/M).
  • For September, the automated global electronic broker reported 1.54M client accounts, +57% Y/Y and +3% M/M.
