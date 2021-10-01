General Motors aims to launch 20 new EVs by 2028 - Reuters
Oct. 01, 2021 12:57 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: SA News Team20 Comments
- General Motors (GM -0.0%) intends to launch at least 20 new electric vehicles in North America by 2028 as it shifts its focus to technology and software. The top U.S. automaker will hold an investor day on Wednesday, Oct 6 to discuss its plans to spend $35B on electrification through 2025 and will provide revenue and profit growth margins, according to Reuters sources.
- "GM's gone from an automaker to a platform company and here are all the things you can do with that," commented one source on the conference. "Stay tuned for pretty impressive numbers on revenue and margin expansion."
- Data on GM's upcoming EV launches, including those for the GMC Hummer pickup, EV600 van, and Cadillac Lyriq crossover, will be provided. AutoForecast Solutions believes that GM will introduce 5 EVs in 2023 and 2024, two in 2026, two in 2027, and one in 2028. GM has already laid out 5 EV launches into late 2022.
- The automaker will also go into more detail on its Ultium battery partnership with LG Chem and automation after heavy investments in the technology.