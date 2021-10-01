U.S. drilling rig count continues upward march
Oct. 01, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. continues to climb in Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey, adding another 7 to 528.
- U.S. rigs targeting crude oil gained 7 to 428, while gas rigs remained unchanged at 99 and one rig was classified as miscellaneous.
- The oil rig count was 239 higher than a year earlier, when there were 189 active rigs, while the gas rig count was up by 25 from the 74 rigs active in the same week last year.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 3 to 262.
