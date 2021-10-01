Novartis’ Sandoz unit to pay over $185M in settlement for pricing probe

  • Sandoz, the U.S. subsidiary of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), has agreed to pay over $185 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with a year-long pricing investigation into the U.S. generics drug industry.
  • The issue at Sandoz occurred between March 2013 and December 2015, and it directly contravened “the company’s values, policies and trainings in place at the time,” Sandoz said in a statement, adding that the individuals involved are no longer employed at the company,
  • “Today’s settlement bookends the March 2020 resolution and resolves all outstanding federal government matters concerning the DOJ’s investigation into our historical conduct,” President of the company Keren Haruvi remarked.
  • In addition to $185M, the company is required to pay the interest accrued since the date when it agreed for the settlement in principle.
