FCA US sales down 19% in Q3
Oct. 01, 2021 1:40 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Stellantis' (STLA -0.7%) FCA US reports Q3 sales decline of 19% to 410,917 vehicles.
- Jeep Brand sales down 22% to 121,704 vehicles with decline partially offset by the Grand Cherokee sales growth of 45% Y/Y.
- Ram Brand sales declined 17% to 144,740 vehicles.
- Dodge Brand saw the Challenger's sales decline of 14% Y/Y.
- Alfra Romeo total sales down 10% Y/Y.
- "While the various supply chain issues facing our industry continue to impact available inventory, we know the demand for our vehicles is still there. Calendar year-to-date, total sales improved 3% versus this time last year," says U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor.
- Previously (Sept. 29): Jeep releases first Grand Cherokee SUV plug-in electric hybrid