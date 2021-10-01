FCA US sales down 19% in Q3

  • Stellantis' (STLA -0.7%) FCA US reports Q3 sales decline of 19% to 410,917 vehicles.
  • Jeep Brand sales down 22% to 121,704 vehicles with decline partially offset by the Grand Cherokee sales growth of 45% Y/Y.
  • Ram Brand sales declined 17% to 144,740 vehicles.
  • Dodge Brand saw the Challenger's sales decline of 14% Y/Y.
  • Alfra Romeo total sales down 10% Y/Y.
  • "While the various supply chain issues facing our industry continue to impact available inventory, we know the demand for our vehicles is still there. Calendar year-to-date, total sales improved 3% versus this time last year," says U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor.
