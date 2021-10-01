Guardant sheds a record 15%; reaction cuts likelihood of NeoGenomics deal - Needham
- Recording its second-biggest intraday loss ever, Guardant Health (GH -15.1%) is trading sharply lower after Bloomberg reported that the company was in talks to acquire the cancer lab operator NeoGenomics (NEO +4.4%).
- The reaction by Guardant (NASDAQ:GH) shareholders, signaling the need for a sizable stock component in the deal, reduces its likelihood, argues the Needham analyst Mike Matson. As indicated in the graph below, Guardant (GH) shares have lost in the year so far,
- However, Matson points out the potential benefits of a deal between the two companies focused on oncology. "We believe that the primary benefit of the deal to GH would be the ability to sell its liquid biopsy tests through NEO's extensive distribution channel," Matson wrote.
- It “would also significantly expand GH's test menu beyond its liquid biopsy tests by adding NEO's comprehensive "one-stop shop" cancer test offering,” he added.
- However, the analyst cautioned that there could be a “minor overlap” with NeoGenomics’ (NASDAQ:NEO) product offerings focused on liquid biopsy, including InVisionFirst-Lung, RaDaR, and NeoLab assays.
- As of Q2 2021, the cash, equivalents, and short-term marketable securities at Guardant (GH) stood at ~$1.8 million, mostly unchanged from 2020 year-end.