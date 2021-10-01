Sunrun, Enphase shine with new Buy ratings at BMO
- Sunrun (RUN +0.8%) and Enphase Energy (ENPH +3.3%) push higher after BMO Capital initiates coverage with Outperform ratings and respective $65 and $200 price targets, forecasting a multiyear boom in U.S. residential solar in the U.S.
- Noting that Sunrun is the largest U.S. residential solar provider, BMO's Ameet Thakkar says the company continues to drive down its cost of capital, which could result in more free cash flow to equity.
- On Enphase, Thakker expects "meaningful" earnings growth thanks to higher solar adoption rates, increased revenue and entry into small commercial markets.
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG +2.5%) and Sunnova Energy (NOVA +1.5%) also win Buy ratings at BMO, with respective $357 and $50 stock price targets.
- In a different take on Sunrun, Brian Kapp says the company is "flying too close to the sun" in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.