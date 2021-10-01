Marvell CEO: 'Something has to give' in chip demand for quick end to 'painful' supply shortages
Oct. 01, 2021
- CEO Matthew Murphy of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) said Friday that "something has to give" in the current "unprecedented" levels of chip demand in order to bring a rapid end to the "painful" global supply shortage
- Speaking to CNBC, Murphy predicted that the chip shortage will continue through at least the end of 2022 if the current levels of demand continue.
- However, the Marvell CEO argued that a slackening in some parts of the market would free up capacity and relieve some of the chip shortages, an event he sees as likely.
- Murphy noted that "every single end market for semiconductors is up simultaneously," a state of affairs that is unique in his decades-long experience as a technology executive.
- The CEO added that this situation is unsustainable over the longer term, projecting that some parts of the market would likely cool over the next 12 months.
- "It makes no sense to me," he said. "There's no way from my point of view that every segment of the electronics industry stays up and to the right, ripping demand for the next 12 months.
- Murphy, whose company designs fabless semiconductors, reasoned that an inevitable retreat in some parts of the market would allow chip-building capacity to be used by the economy's more critical segments.
- "I think something's got to give -- and when it gives, that should free up the capacity in aggregate for the rest of industry to go consume and ultimately to place it in right alignment with the true demand," he said.
- Boosted by the broad demand for its products, MRVL has seen significant strength in 2021. The stock rose from mid-May into the end of August. Shares have moved generally sideways recently and are currently sitting just off a 52-week high of $64.07.
- In Friday's trading, the stock dipped about 1% to trade at $59.63 at about 2:15 PM ET:
- For the sector as a whole, the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) offers a way to track the overall industry.
- The ETF's recent pattern matches that of MRVL, with a rise from mid-May to late August, followed by a consolidation period over the past month or so.
- While MRVL underperformed the sector earlier in the year, it has generally tracked the SOXX in recent months. Meanwhile, both have outperformed the overall S&P 500 over the past year.
- MRVL and SOXX each have one-year gains of approximately 50%. Meanwhile, the S&P has put up an advance of 30%: