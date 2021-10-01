Travel and entertainment stocks on the rise after Merck COVID pill results

Mature couple hike above lake Lugano in the morning

AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Travel and entertainment stocks jumped after Merck's (MRK +10.0%) COVID pill showed promising results. 7% of unvaccinated trial participants given the drug required hospitalization versus 14% of vaccinated participants given a placebo.
  • Airliners rallied after a down month in August marked by declining passenger numbers turned away by Delta variant fears. Delta Air Lines (DAL +6.3%), American Airlines (AAL +5.4%), United Airlines (UAL +7.2%), and Southwest (LUV +5.6%) are all realizing steady gains throughout the day.
  • Other notable gainers include stocks in the cruising industry, entertainment industry, and hotel industry such as Carnival (CCL +4.8%), Royal Caribbean (RCL +4.3%), Norwegian Cruise (NCLH +6.1%), Penn National Gaming (PENN +8.8%), and Hilton Worldwide (HLT +4.4%).
  • Read more about the oral COVID pill here.
