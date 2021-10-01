Nikola's patent infringement lawsuit against Tesla shelved by judge
Oct. 01, 2021
- Nikola Corporation's (NKLA +0.1%) $2B patent infringement lawsuit against Tesla (TSLA -0.2%) has been removed from the Northern District Court of California’s docket after a federal judge says the two companies stopped responding to court requests.
- Nikola “has dropped the ball, and this 2018 action is languishing without explanation or apparent good cause,” wrote Judge James Donato. "Consequently, the case is administratively closed." Nikola has until October 6 to demonstrate why the case should not be dismissed.
- The case has been ongoing since March 2018, when Nikola accused Tesla of violating patents Nikola had filed for its hydrogen-fueled truck. Nikola claims that Tesla's Semi, which is scheduled for release in 2022, uses the same elongated windshields, doors, and fuselage as Nikola's trucks.
- Attorneys for both Nikola and Tesla declined to comment when contacted by The Verge.
