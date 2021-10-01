CF Industries surges to six-year high as J.P. Morgan raises stock target
- CF Industries (CF +9.2%) surges to the top of today's S&P leaderboard and Nutrien (NTR +4%) climbs to an all-time high amid bullish conditions in the nitrogen fertilizer market.
- J.P. Morgan maintains its Overweight rating on CF and raises its price target from ~$60 currently to $68, which would brush against the stock's all-time high closing price of $68.92 set in July 2015.
- Current conditions are "leading to exceedingly tight supply/demand balances and appreciably higher fertilizer prices and levels of profitability," which should continue into at least H1 2022, JPM's Jeffrey Zekauskas writes.
- Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson believes "structural advantages" position CF Industries and Nutrien to take advantage of increased nitrogen production despite rising natural gas prices.
- While CF's U.S. business should benefit from the energy cost differentials, the U.K. government will financially support the company to allow for the restart of its fertilizer plant there and ease a shortage of carbon dioxide considered crucial for the food industry.