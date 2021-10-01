MongoDB to redeem all of its outstanding convertible senior notes due 2024

Oct. 01, 2021 4:33 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments

MongoDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued a notice of redemption for all $1.88M principal amount outstanding of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2024; redemption date shall be Dec.3.
  • The redemption price with respect to any redeemed note shall equal 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, from June 15, 2021, to, but excluding the redemption date.
  • The notes may be converted by holders at any time before redemption date; conversion rate is equal to 14.6738 shares of class A common stock of MongoDB per $1K principal amount of the notes.
