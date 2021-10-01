Scopus Biopharma hires attorneys to investigate short selling activity; shares up ~20%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS)

  • Scopus Biopharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) has hired law firm Boies Schiller Flexner to investigate what it calls market manipulation caused by "abusive short sellers."
  • Shares are up ~20% in after-hours trading.
  • Scopus says that over the past few weeks, the company's short ratio reached ~70%, wiping out more than 25% of its market capitalization.
  • "The downward pressure on the trading price of the company’s common stock has persisted despite recent positive developments," Scopus said in a news release.
  • The company added that any violations and improprieties uncovered will be referred to regulatory and criminal authorities.
  • In June, Scopus acquired drug developer Olimmune.
