Scopus Biopharma hires attorneys to investigate short selling activity; shares up ~20%
Oct. 01, 2021 4:48 PM ETScopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Scopus Biopharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) has hired law firm Boies Schiller Flexner to investigate what it calls market manipulation caused by "abusive short sellers."
- Shares are up ~20% in after-hours trading.
- Scopus says that over the past few weeks, the company's short ratio reached ~70%, wiping out more than 25% of its market capitalization.
- "The downward pressure on the trading price of the company’s common stock has persisted despite recent positive developments," Scopus said in a news release.
- The company added that any violations and improprieties uncovered will be referred to regulatory and criminal authorities.
- In June, Scopus acquired drug developer Olimmune.