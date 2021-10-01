Anaplan gains 2% as UBS starts at Buy on demand, revenue trends
Oct. 01, 2021 4:57 PM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Software firm Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) wrapped the day (and its start to October) up 1.8% after an initiation at Buy by UBS, pointing to some expected durable revenue growth.
- There's evidence of more demand in the future for the company's modern planning tools, and that should support revenue growth over 30% in the medium term, UBS says.
- “We have conviction that PLAN can materially re-rate in this scenario, as well as with continued margin expansion approaching breakeven," analyst Taylor McGinnis writes.
- Meanwhile, the stock has limited downside as it's already trading at a "significant" discount to peers.
- Today's gain took the edge off a week where Anaplan ended up down 7.6% over that span. And it's 28% below its 52-week high of $86.17, hit in February: