Anaplan gains 2% as UBS starts at Buy on demand, revenue trends

Oct. 01, 2021 4:57 PM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Software firm Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) wrapped the day (and its start to October) up 1.8% after an initiation at Buy by UBS, pointing to some expected durable revenue growth.
  • There's evidence of more demand in the future for the company's modern planning tools, and that should support revenue growth over 30% in the medium term, UBS says.
  • “We have conviction that PLAN can materially re-rate in this scenario, as well as with continued margin expansion approaching breakeven," analyst Taylor McGinnis writes.
  • Meanwhile, the stock has limited downside as it's already trading at a "significant" discount to peers.
  • Today's gain took the edge off a week where Anaplan ended up down 7.6% over that span. And it's 28% below its 52-week high of $86.17, hit in February:Anaplan in 2021
