Domtar and Karta Halten prices $775M offering of senior notes

Oct. 01, 2021 6:01 PM ETUFSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) and Karta Halten, a private limited company organized under the laws of the Netherlands and affiliate of Paper Excellence, a private limited company organized under the laws of the Netherlands, through its subsidiary, Pearl Merger Sub, priced its previously announced offering to eligible purchasers of $775M aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior secured notes due 2028.
  • The notes will mature on October 1, 2028, with interest payment dates on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2022.
  • The offering is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.
  • The notes will be issued at a price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount thereof.
  • The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on or about October 18, 2021.
