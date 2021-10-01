Phillips 66 to repair, restart Alliance refinery - Reuters
Oct. 01, 2021 6:30 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) plans to repair and restart the Alliance refinery in Louisiana, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida, Reuters reports.
- The company will not rush repairs but will proceed at a steady pace, two top executives reportedly have told employees at the 255K bbl/day refinery.
- Most the refinery's employees returned to work last week to begin clean-up of the plant, after most of the floodwater from the storm finally was pumped out, but the plant reportedly continues to struggle with reduced power for temporary pumps to remove water.
- The costly repair combined with reported interest from non-refiners such as Hilcorp have led to speculation Alliance will never reopen as a crude oil refinery.
- Phillips said even before the hurricane that it would seek to sell the refinery.