Phillips 66 to repair, restart Alliance refinery - Reuters

Oct. 01, 2021

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) plans to repair and restart the Alliance refinery in Louisiana, which was damaged by Hurricane Ida, Reuters reports.
  • The company will not rush repairs but will proceed at a steady pace, two top executives reportedly have told employees at the 255K bbl/day refinery.
  • Most the refinery's employees returned to work last week to begin clean-up of the plant, after most of the floodwater from the storm finally was pumped out, but the plant reportedly continues to struggle with reduced power for temporary pumps to remove water.
  • The costly repair combined with reported interest from non-refiners such as Hilcorp have led to speculation Alliance will never reopen as a crude oil refinery.
  • Phillips said even before the hurricane that it would seek to sell the refinery.
