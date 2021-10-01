Sony looks to make box-office 'Carnage' with Marvel vs. Marvel square-off

Oct. 01, 2021 6:36 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)DIS, T, MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
    Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  • It's the busiest box office in several weeks starting today, with three films headed into wide release - and Sony, WarnerMedia and United Artists Releasing looking to knock Disney out of the top spot.
  • Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (NYSE:DIS) became the year's top-grossing domestic film after its fourth weekend on top.
  • But it faced a few light weekends in September, including the lightest since May, and there are more challengers now.
  • Foremost among them is Venom: Let There Be Carnage (NYSE:SONY), the sequel to 2018's Venom, part of Sony's Spider-Man series (it has an arms-length relationship to the Marvel character). The new film returns Tom Hardy, and adds Woody Harrelson as his antagonist.
  • Venom opened to $80 million almost exactly three years ago, but that was before COVID-19, so expectations are that the new film will take its place among the year's top openings - but not nearly that high (it's hoping to top $50 million).
  • Meanwhile, after long delays, Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark (NYSE:T) is here, with the late James Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini playing a younger Tony Soprano, the role his father originated. It faces the same challenge as Warner's recent Cry Macho, in that it also launches on HBO Max for home viewing today - and Cry Macho opened to a very modest $4.5 million.
  • And United Artists Releasing (OTC:MGMB) offers The Addams Family 2, the sequel to the 2019 animated film with returns from its voice cast. The previous film opened to $30 million before going on to gross $100.7 million domestically - but again, that was before COVID-19, so the new film is expected to reach the mid-teens.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.