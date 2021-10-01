Sony looks to make box-office 'Carnage' with Marvel vs. Marvel square-off
Oct. 01, 2021 6:36 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)DIS, T, MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- It's the busiest box office in several weeks starting today, with three films headed into wide release - and Sony, WarnerMedia and United Artists Releasing looking to knock Disney out of the top spot.
- Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (NYSE:DIS) became the year's top-grossing domestic film after its fourth weekend on top.
- But it faced a few light weekends in September, including the lightest since May, and there are more challengers now.
- Foremost among them is Venom: Let There Be Carnage (NYSE:SONY), the sequel to 2018's Venom, part of Sony's Spider-Man series (it has an arms-length relationship to the Marvel character). The new film returns Tom Hardy, and adds Woody Harrelson as his antagonist.
- Venom opened to $80 million almost exactly three years ago, but that was before COVID-19, so expectations are that the new film will take its place among the year's top openings - but not nearly that high (it's hoping to top $50 million).
- Meanwhile, after long delays, Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark (NYSE:T) is here, with the late James Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini playing a younger Tony Soprano, the role his father originated. It faces the same challenge as Warner's recent Cry Macho, in that it also launches on HBO Max for home viewing today - and Cry Macho opened to a very modest $4.5 million.
- And United Artists Releasing (OTC:MGMB) offers The Addams Family 2, the sequel to the 2019 animated film with returns from its voice cast. The previous film opened to $30 million before going on to gross $100.7 million domestically - but again, that was before COVID-19, so the new film is expected to reach the mid-teens.