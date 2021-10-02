Atea Pharma, Evolent among weekly healthcare gainers; Omeros, Novavax trail
- While the S&P 500 index dropped ~2.2% over the week, its healthcare constituents fell ~3.5%, posting the fourth consecutive weekly loss, as the sector — dragged down by life sciences and services — became the worst performer.
- Headlining the week was Merck (NYSE:MRK) with interim data for its experimental oral COVID-19 therapy, molnupiravir co-developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. In a Phase 3 trial involving patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, the pill was found to have cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%.
- The landmark win, considered a new chapter in the battle against the virus, sent shockwaves across vaccine developers and manufacturers of intravenous treatments for the disease. Meanwhile, the developers of oral COVID-19 therapies surged in solidarity.
- Among healthcare stocks with more than $300M market capitalization and over 100K average daily volume over the past five sessions, Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) led the gainers to join the Merck-driven rally with a ~30.7% rise.
- Atea (AVIR) has teamed up with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for an oral anti-viral drug for COVID-19 called AT-527, for which the results from a global Phase 3 trial in an outpatient setting is expected by the end of the year.
- Recently IPO’d Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) was a close second with a ~30.6% gain to become a small-cap company, followed by Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) which traded ~22.5% higher amid reports that Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) was weighing a potential deal to acquire the company.
- Meanwhile, Merck (MRK) was also among M&A headliners this week with an agreement to acquire Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) for over $11 billion. Acceleron (XLRN), with a Phase 3 asset for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), gained slightly during the week.
- However, other developers targeting the indication spiked, including Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS), which — despite having a preclinical candidate for PAH — rose ~20.9% ahead of ~20.0% gain recorded by Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK).
- Turning to worst performers in healthcare, Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) closed ~46.2% lower after FDA identified issues with its marketing application for narsoplimab in the rare disease, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). A decision on its approval is unlikely before the PDUFA date on Oct. 17, the company said.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI), valued at nearly $2 billion at its public debut in August, slumped ~36.0%, joining the makers of COVID-19 IV therapies hurt by Merck data. The company’s experimental antibody therapy is undergoing pivotal trials for both treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was among the notable decliners with a ~32.0% drop as the company’s first clinical data for gene editing candidate EDIT-101 in patients with blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) failed to excite investors.
- Meanwhile, post-Merck (MRK) data, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) became a notable victim among COVID-19 vaccine developers, losing ~26.8% over the week.
- Rounding out the list, 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) slipped ~26.2%. IPO’d in late 2020, the clinical-stage biotech, focused on gene therapies, is trading flat since Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) ended a partnership for its choroideremia candidate 4D-110 in June.
- Use Seeking Alpha charts to compare the YTD performance of this week’s biggest healthcare movers on Wall Street.