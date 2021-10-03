Merck data for COVID-19 pill draw global interest for procurements
Oct. 02, 2021 9:55 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Soon after the promising data disclosed by Merck (NYSE:MRK) for its COVID-19 pill, being developed in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, countries, including the U.K. and Malaysia, have shown willingness to procure the experimental antiviral drug.
- The chair of Britain's antivirals taskforce, Eddie Gray, hinted at the country’s interest in buying the oral therapy called molnupiravir, which, in a Phase 3 trial involving mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%
- However, speaking at a briefing after the results were announced on Friday, Gray declined to comment directly on the discussions.
- "We are involved in looking closely at all of the options available, but we're really not in a position to give out the details around specific conversations at this moment in time," Gray was quoted by Reuters, as saying.
- Meanwhile, Merck's vice president for infectious diseases discovery, Daria Hazuda, said: "We're committed to making this drug rapidly available in the UK."
- However, Malaysia has confirmed that the country was in talks to procure the experimental therapy.
- Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he has already started negotiations for purchases.
- “As we transition to living with COVID, we will be adding new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to vaccines,” he added.
- On Friday, Merck (MRK) data for the pill hammered the shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers and manufacturers of intravenous and injectable COVID-19 treatments. In contrast, the shares of other developers of oral COVID-19 treatments rose in solidarity.
- An effective, convenient oral COVID-19 treatment could generate over $10 billion of annual sales, Reuters reported citing estimates from Jefferies.
- The U.S. government has a $1.2 billion contract with Merck (MRK) to purchase molnupiravir for slightly over $700 per course.
As indicated in the diagram below, the Wall Street ratings score for Merck (MRK) has remained steady over the past three months while those for established vaccine makers have dropped.