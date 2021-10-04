Hong Kong down more than 2% amid China Evergrande trading halt
Oct. 04, 2021 1:05 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Japan -1.11%. Japan’s incoming prime minister Fumio Kishida is set to formally take office on Monday.
- China Closed. Markets in China are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays.
- Hong Kong -2.25%. Trading in shares of China Evergrande and its profitable property management unit were suspended in Hong Kong.
- In an exchange filing, Evergrande Property Services said that there’s an impending announcement regarding a “possible general offer for the shares of the company.”
- Investors continued to monitor the situation surrounding the debt worries of Evergrande, which has missed two bond interest payments in the past weeks.
- Australia +1.17%.
- Singapore +1.46%.
- On Covid front, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics plan to seek emergency authorization for their antiviral Covid treatment on “compelling results” in clinical trials, announced Friday.
- Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude futures down 0.37% to $78.99/barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.42% to $75.56/barrel.
- OPEC+ meets virtually Monday to review output policy amid a global energy crunch.
- U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +1.31%; S&P 500 +1.02%; Nasdaq -0.19%.