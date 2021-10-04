Hong Kong down more than 2% amid China Evergrande trading halt

Oct. 04, 2021 1:05 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan -1.11%. Japan’s incoming prime minister Fumio Kishida is set to formally take office on Monday.
  • China Closed. Markets in China are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays.
  • Hong Kong -2.25%. Trading in shares of China Evergrande and its profitable property management unit were suspended in Hong Kong.
  • In an exchange filing, Evergrande Property Services said that there’s an impending announcement regarding a “possible general offer for the shares of the company.”
  • Investors continued to monitor the situation surrounding the debt worries of Evergrande, which has missed two bond interest payments in the past weeks.
  • Australia +1.17%.
  • Singapore +1.46%.
  • On Covid front, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics plan to seek emergency authorization for their antiviral Covid treatment on “compelling results” in clinical trials, announced Friday.
  • Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude futures down 0.37% to $78.99/barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.42% to $75.56/barrel.
  • OPEC+ meets virtually Monday to review output policy amid a global energy crunch.
  • U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +1.31%; S&P 500 +1.02%; Nasdaq -0.19%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.