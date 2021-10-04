Perion Network buys Vidazoo for about $93.5 million; updates outlook

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vidazoo is video content and yield management platform. Founded in 2014, the Tel Aviv-based company builds automation tools to help publishers manage multiple video placements and optimize demand under the same platform.
  • The deal is immediately accretive and is expected to accelerate Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) video advertising business.
  • Per the terms, PERI has acquired all the shares of Vidazoo for $35M in cash upon closing, with an additional maximum of $58.5M structured as a performance earn-out through 2023.
  • The earn-outs are tied to EBITDA-based metrics that would be paid in full if Vidazoo generates $32.4M of Adjusted EBITDA in aggregate through the end of 2023; If Vidazoo achieves all of its performance goals through 2023, the total maximum consideration would be $93.5M.
  • Outlook: Perion is raising guidance to account for the expected contribution from the Vidazoo acquisition.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.