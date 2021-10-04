Perion Network buys Vidazoo for about $93.5 million; updates outlook
Oct. 04, 2021 3:04 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)By: SA News Team14 Comments
- Vidazoo is video content and yield management platform. Founded in 2014, the Tel Aviv-based company builds automation tools to help publishers manage multiple video placements and optimize demand under the same platform.
- The deal is immediately accretive and is expected to accelerate Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) video advertising business.
- Per the terms, PERI has acquired all the shares of Vidazoo for $35M in cash upon closing, with an additional maximum of $58.5M structured as a performance earn-out through 2023.
- The earn-outs are tied to EBITDA-based metrics that would be paid in full if Vidazoo generates $32.4M of Adjusted EBITDA in aggregate through the end of 2023; If Vidazoo achieves all of its performance goals through 2023, the total maximum consideration would be $93.5M.
- Outlook: Perion is raising guidance to account for the expected contribution from the Vidazoo acquisition.