Sunlands Technology regains compliance with NYSE listing requirements

Oct. 04, 2021 5:34 AM ETSunlands Technology Group (STG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criterion and that its average closing share price for the consecutive 30-trading days ended September 30, 2021 was above the NYSE's minimum requirement of $1.00 per share.
  • In July 2021, the company was notified that the Company’s average closing price of the Company's ADS was less than $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days.
  • To regain compliance, the company changed the ratio of the ADSs representing its Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing one twenty-fifth Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing one half Class A ordinary shares, effective on August 31, 2021.
