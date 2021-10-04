Sunlands Technology regains compliance with NYSE listing requirements
Oct. 04, 2021 5:34 AM ETSunlands Technology Group (STG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criterion and that its average closing share price for the consecutive 30-trading days ended September 30, 2021 was above the NYSE's minimum requirement of $1.00 per share.
- In July 2021, the company was notified that the Company’s average closing price of the Company's ADS was less than $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days.
- To regain compliance, the company changed the ratio of the ADSs representing its Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing one twenty-fifth Class A ordinary shares to one ADS representing one half Class A ordinary shares, effective on August 31, 2021.