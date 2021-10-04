Incyte reports full results from late-stage ruxolitinib studies in vitiligo
Oct. 04, 2021 5:45 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announces the full 24-week results from its Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program investigating ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) in adolescent and adult patients with nonsegmental vitiligo.
- Treatment with 1.5% ruxolitinib cream resulted in greater improvement to vehicle for the primary and all key secondary endpoints in both the TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies.
- At Week 24, 29.9% of patients applying ruxolitinib cream achieved ≥75% improvement from baseline in the facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI75), the primary endpoint.
- More than 51% of patients applying ruxolitinib cream achieved ≥50% improvement from baseline in F-VASI50, and >15% of patients achieved ≥90% improvement from baseline in F-VASI90, key secondary endpoints.
- Additional key secondary endpoints were met, including a greater proportion of patients achieving ≥50% improvement in total body Vitiligo Area Scoring Index and a Vitiligo Noticeability Scale with ruxolitinib cream compared to vehicle.
- The overall safety profile of ruxolitinib cream was consistent with previous study data.
- These data were presented at the EADV 30th Congress, held September 29-October 2, 2021.
- Based on these findings Incyte expects to submit marketing applications for ruxolitinib cream for vitiligo to the FDA and EMA before the end of 2021.
- In September 2021, Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream was approved by the FDA for the short-term and non-continuous treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.