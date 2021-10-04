Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Manchester Underwriting Agencies Limited

Oct. 04, 2021 5:43 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pen Underwriting, a specialist underwriting subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired 100% of UK-based Manchester Underwriting Agencies Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Manchester Underwriting Management Limited (MUM).
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 2010 by Charles Manchester as a specialist underwriting agency, MUM specializes in providing professional indemnity and management liability coverages for SMEs through its independent retail broker clients.
  • The business will become part of Pen Underwriting and Charles Manchester will continue to lead MUM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.