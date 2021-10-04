Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Manchester Underwriting Agencies Limited
Oct. 04, 2021 5:43 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pen Underwriting, a specialist underwriting subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired 100% of UK-based Manchester Underwriting Agencies Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Manchester Underwriting Management Limited (MUM).
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Founded in 2010 by Charles Manchester as a specialist underwriting agency, MUM specializes in providing professional indemnity and management liability coverages for SMEs through its independent retail broker clients.
- The business will become part of Pen Underwriting and Charles Manchester will continue to lead MUM.