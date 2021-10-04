Newmark acquires majority stake of the start-up Space Management, Deskeo
Oct. 04, 2021 5:53 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has acquired a majority stake of the start-up Space Management (DBA "Deskeo"), France's leader in flexible and serviced office space for enterprise clients.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Paris based Deskeo adds over 50 locations to Newmark's international flexible office portfolio.
- "Our acquisition of Deskeo, combined with the existing Knotel portfolio, is a testament to Newmark's long-term bullishness on the future of flexible office and our commitment to providing a diverse range of client services on a global scale," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin.