ReneSola Power expands presence in Spain
Oct. 04, 2021 6:18 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) has received the environmental approval for its 12 MW solar plant located in the municipality of Caravaca in the region of Murcia in Southern Spain.
- Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
- The company has also opened a sales and business development office in Madrid, Spain to expand its sales network and customer service capabilities in the region.
- Mr. Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region, said, "From a power generation standpoint, Spain intends to switch to 100% renewable energy sources by 2050, and Renesola Power is positioned to be part of this energy transition. We have established strong partnerships, enabling us to successfully develop solar projects in the country. In addition, Spain is a key market for solar power, and having a strong presence in the country with the opening of the Madrid office is a strategic move for us. We are proud of our team, and believe we are well-positioned to drive growth in the years ahead."