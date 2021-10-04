Tesla gains after knocking out record deliveries quarter
Oct. 04, 2021 6:58 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor195 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) moves higher in early trading after the electric vehicle maker tops expectations with Q3 deliveries of 241K.
- Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says the solid quarter is a good sign for how Q4 may shake out with China demand appearing strong.
- "Taking a step back, with the chip shortage a major overhang on the auto space and logistical issues globally these delivery numbers were 'eye popping' and speaks to an EV demand trajectory that looks quite robust for Tesla heading into 4Q and 2022," he writes.
- Wedbush keeps an Outperform rating on Tesla and price target of $1,000.
- Shares of Tesla are up 2.85% premarket to $797.33 and trades above all of the moving averages.