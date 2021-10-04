ViaDerma intends to offer two new improved versions of its flagship product, Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra
Oct. 04, 2021 7:06 AM ETViaDerma, Inc. (VDRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ViaDerma (OTCPK:VDRM) plans to offer two new and improved formulas for its top selling product, Vitastem and Vitastem Ultra.
- The original Vitastem is an FDA-registered drug and one of the world’s strongest topical antibiotics. Its active ingredient is tetracycline and the new formula is clear and colorless compared to the brownish color of the original, so it will not stain the skin, fingernails, toenails, or anywhere else it is applied.
- The Company is also unveiling its new Vitastem Ultra. The active ingredient in Vitastem Ultra is bacitracin and improved Vitastem Ultra is colorless and non-staining.
- Batches of the new products are currently being produced and are expected to be available to consumers on Amazon, Vitastem.net and other ViaDerma resellers by mid-October.
- The old version will no longer be sold, and all new and future purchase orders will be filled with the new products.