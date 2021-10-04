Union Pacific tracks higher after Barclays turns bullish on long-term setup

Oct. 04, 2021 7:15 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Barclays upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to an Overweight rating after having the rails stock slotted at Equal Weight.
  • Analyst Brandon Oglenski says Union Pacific shares are trading below market valuation to present a "meaningful opportunity" for long-term investors.
  • Oglenski forecasts improving fundamentals for UNP in 2022 on his view that the current volume pressure is a function of constraints across the global supply chain rather than a signal of waning demand.
  • Barclays lifts its price target to $260 from $240.
  • Shares of Union Pacific are up 1.55% premarket to $201.54.
  • Of note to technical traders, Union Pacific formed a death cross last week when shares slid below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
