China Evergrande shares halted in Hong Kong on pending deal announcement
Oct. 04, 2021 7:28 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) shares are halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange pending an announcement "containing inside information about a major transaction," the company said in a statement.
- Meanwhile, another Hong Kong-listed property developer, Hopson Development Holdings, requested that its shares be halted as it will announce an agreement to acquire shares of an unnamed company listed on the exchange.
- China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF), weighed down with ~$305B of debt, has fallen behind on interest payments on it dollar bonds, missing two coupon payments last week.
- The property developer will sell a majority of its property management business for more than $5B, Reuters reports, citing Chines media. Hopson Development is buying a 51% stake in Evergrande's property management unit for more than HK$40B, China's state-backed Global Times reported.
- A potential deal indicates the company is working on meeting its obligations, analysts told Reuters. But the deal could spark a decline in China's property segment and economy if Evergrande is liquidated at fire-sale prices, Reuters reported.
- Distressed debt funds and individual investors are betting that China will step in to save the debt-laden real estate developer, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
- SA contributor Trading Places Research calls the Evergrande liquidity crisis 'the least surprising thing ever.'