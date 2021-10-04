China Evergrande shares halted in Hong Kong on pending deal announcement

Oct. 04, 2021 7:28 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

entrance of China Evergrande Center

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) shares are halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange pending an announcement "containing inside information about a major transaction," the company said in a statement.
  • Meanwhile, another Hong Kong-listed property developer, Hopson Development Holdings, requested that its shares be halted as it will announce an agreement to acquire shares of an unnamed company listed on the exchange.
  • China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF), weighed down with ~$305B of debt, has fallen behind on interest payments on it dollar bonds, missing two coupon payments last week.
  • The property developer will sell a majority of its property management business for more than $5B, Reuters reports, citing Chines media. Hopson Development is buying a 51% stake in Evergrande's property management unit for more than HK$40B, China's state-backed Global Times reported.
  • A potential deal indicates the company is working on meeting its obligations, analysts told Reuters. But the deal could spark a decline in China's property segment and economy if Evergrande is liquidated at fire-sale prices, Reuters reported.
  • Distressed debt funds and individual investors are betting that China will step in to save the debt-laden real estate developer, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
  • SA contributor Trading Places Research calls the Evergrande liquidity crisis 'the least surprising thing ever.'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.