International Game subsidiary signs five-year contract extension with AGLC
Oct. 04, 2021 7:29 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- International Games's (NYSE:IGT) subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC has signed a five-year contract extension with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, or AGLC, to deliver an enhanced version of its Intelligen systems software and continue to be the AGLC's central systems provider.
- The extension runs through July 2026.
- Under the terms of the extension, IGT will upgrade AGLC's video lottery central system to the latest version of INTELLIGEN, which includes improved network diagnostics and stability.
- AGLC will also receive several iLINK Ultras, IGT's latest retailer site controller that has a separate point-of-sale device and logic box for increased flexibility, and an updated user interface with improved features for the retailer.
- In addition to VLTs and the INTELLIGEN central system, IGT also provides AGLC with commercial casino cabinets and games as well as IGT PlayDigital PlayCasino games.
- Shares are down 0.11% PM.