Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit teams up with Xencor for cancer candidates
Oct. 04, 2021 7:30 AM ETXencor, Inc. (XNCR), JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) has signed an exclusive global collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to jointly develop and commercialize plamotamab and XmAb B-cell targeting bispecific antibodies.
- Plamotamab is a bispecific antibody currently undergoing phase 1 studies in patients with CD20-expressing hematologic malignancies. XmAb B-cell targeting bispecific antibodies have been developed for conditional activation of T cells through the CD28 co-stimulatory receptor.
- Per the terms, Janssen will own worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights for plamotamab as monotherapy or combination therapy. Two companies will collaborate in the further development of plamotamab, with Janssen accounting for 80% of costs and Xencor (XNCR) paying the remainder.
- Under the partnership, J&J (JNJ) through Johnson & Johnson Innovation will acquire $25M of newly issued Xencor (XNCR) shares, in addition to paying $100 million as upfront payment for the biotech.
- Xencor (XNCR) will also be entitled to milestone payments worth up to $1.2 billion with tiered royalties on net sales at mid-teen to low-twenties percentages for drugs consisting of plamotamab and plamotamab/CD28 bispecific antibody combinations.
- Subject to customary closing conditions, the agreement is expected to occur in Q4 2021.
In Nov. 2020, Xencor (XNCR) partnered with Janssen Biotech for joint R&D efforts aimed at discovering novel CD28 bispecific antibodies for prostate cancer.