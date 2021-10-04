NIH continues collaboration with Palantir to support COVID-19 research

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) has awarded Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) a contract to continue providing a secure cloud-based data enclave to centralize data on COVID-19 for collaborative clinical research.
  • The contract to support the National COVID Cohort Collaborative and its data enclave is an IDIQ contract with a total potential value of $59.5M over two years, with an initial task order for $7.9M over the first five months.
  • In addition, NCATS has also extended a separate contract with Palantir to provide its software to help accelerate cancer research with the National Cancer Institute and support the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Originally for $36M over one year, this contract has been extended for an additional year for a total amount of $60M.
  • Read (Oct. 1): Palantir: 3 Reasons And 2 Interesting Ways To Buy The Dip.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.