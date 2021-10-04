NIH continues collaboration with Palantir to support COVID-19 research
- National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) has awarded Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) a contract to continue providing a secure cloud-based data enclave to centralize data on COVID-19 for collaborative clinical research.
- The contract to support the National COVID Cohort Collaborative and its data enclave is an IDIQ contract with a total potential value of $59.5M over two years, with an initial task order for $7.9M over the first five months.
- In addition, NCATS has also extended a separate contract with Palantir to provide its software to help accelerate cancer research with the National Cancer Institute and support the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Originally for $36M over one year, this contract has been extended for an additional year for a total amount of $60M.
