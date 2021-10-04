Opthea gets enrollment underway in late-stage OPT-302 wet AMD program

Oct. 04, 2021

  • Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) announces that enrollment for its Phase 3 pivotal clinical program of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is now open in Europe.
  • Two concurrent global Phase 3 registrational clinical trials, ShORe (Study of OPT-302 in combination with Ranibizumab) and COAST (Combination OPT-302 with Aflibercept Study) will be conducted in up to 20 countries across Europe.
  • The studies are expected to each enroll ~990 treatment naïve patients and are evaluating OPT-302 combination therapy as a potential treatment for wet AMD.
  • Enrollment has been ongoing in the U.S. and Canada and is being expanded into Europe and the rest of the world.
  • The primary endpoint of both studies is the mean change in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to week 52 for OPT‑302 combination therapy compared to anti‑VEGF‑A monotherapy.
  • The top-line 52-week data from the ShORe and COAST Phase 3 studies is anticipated in the second half of 2023.
