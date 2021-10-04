Xenon Pharma stock jumps 80% on positive XEN1101 data in mid-stage focal epilepsy study
Oct. 04, 2021 7:46 AM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) soars 79.5% premarket after reporting positive topline results from Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial, which evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in adult patients with focal epilepsy.
- The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint with XEN1101 demonstrating a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly (defined as 28 days) focal seizure frequency when compared to placebo (monotonic dose response; p<0.001).
- The median percent reduction in monthly focal seizure frequency - primary endpoint, was 52.8% in the XEN1101 25 mg group, 46.4% in the XEN1101 20 mg group, and 33.2% in the XEN1101 10 mg group compared to 18.2% in the placebo group.
- Statistical significance was achieved for all dose groups compared to placebo with 2-sided p-values of p<0.001 for 25 mg vs. placebo, p<0.001 for 20 mg vs. placebo, and p=0.035 for 10 mg vs. placebo.
- A key secondary endpoint, percentage of subjects who achieved a >50% reduction in monthly focal seizures was 54.5% in the XEN1101 25 mg group, 43.1% in 20 mg group, and 28.3% in 10 mg group compared to 14.9% in placebo.
- These marked reductions in seizures were associated with statistically significant improvements in overall status.
- XEN1101 was generally well-tolerated with adverse events consistent with other ASMs.