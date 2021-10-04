Hut 8 Mining reports 264 mined bitcoin for September
Oct. 04, 2021 7:45 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reported 264 mined bitcoin leading to average production rate of 9.11 Bitcoin/day in September.
- As of Sep.30, total bitcoin balance held in reserve stood at 4724.
- The company received and installed 600 servers consisting of 2400 NVIDIA cryptocurrency mining processors (CMP) GPUs, leading to daily earnings of 7.10 ETH, equivalent to 0.5 BTC/day totaling C$25K in daily income.
- Deployment of NVIDIA CMPGPUs has progressed over the past 30 days, and ~25% of its total server fleet is deployed and earning; till date, CMP deployment has generated C$265K for the company.
- The company is ahead of its schedule to have 5K+ self-mined Bitcoin by end of Q4.
- "Our current capacity of deployed CMP GPU miners will continue to earn C$25K, ramping up to the full capacity earnings over this period, which is expected to be at C$110K, based upon current mining economics," CTO Jason Zaluski commented.
- Shares trading 1.3% down premarket