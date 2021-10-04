Hut 8 Mining reports 264 mined bitcoin for September

Oct. 04, 2021 7:45 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reported 264 mined bitcoin leading to average production rate of 9.11 Bitcoin/day in September.
  • As of Sep.30, total bitcoin balance held in reserve stood at 4724.
  • The company received and installed 600 servers consisting of 2400 NVIDIA cryptocurrency mining processors (CMP) GPUs, leading to daily earnings of 7.10 ETH, equivalent to 0.5 BTC/day totaling C$25K in daily income.
  • Deployment of NVIDIA CMPGPUs has progressed over the past 30 days, and ~25% of its total server fleet is deployed and earning; till date, CMP deployment has generated C$265K for the company.
  • The company is ahead of its schedule to have 5K+ self-mined Bitcoin by end of Q4.
  • "Our current capacity of deployed CMP GPU miners will continue to earn C$25K, ramping up to the full capacity earnings over this period, which is expected to be at C$110K, based upon current mining economics," CTO Jason Zaluski commented.
  • Shares trading 1.3% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.