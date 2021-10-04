Tractor Supply falls after BofA says sizzling sales growth will slow down

  • Bank of America lowers its rating on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Neutral from Buy on its expectations for the retailer's sales growth to decelerate next year. The firm sees 2022 same-store sales growth of +3% vs. +13.4% in 2021 and +23.1% in 2020. EPS growth is also seen decelerating after two strong years of gains.
  • The firm sticks with a positive view on TSCO on a long term view even with the short term caution in place.
  • "We view Tractor Supply as a high-quality retailer with a long runway for additional store growth, potential market share gains from smaller farm & ranch competitors, and a strong balance sheet. However, we view these investment positives as mostly priced in."
  • Tractor Supply has topped sales and EPS estimates in five straight quarters.
