Tractor Supply falls after BofA says sizzling sales growth will slow down
Oct. 04, 2021 8:02 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Bank of America lowers its rating on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Neutral from Buy on its expectations for the retailer's sales growth to decelerate next year. The firm sees 2022 same-store sales growth of +3% vs. +13.4% in 2021 and +23.1% in 2020. EPS growth is also seen decelerating after two strong years of gains.
- The firm sticks with a positive view on TSCO on a long term view even with the short term caution in place.
- "We view Tractor Supply as a high-quality retailer with a long runway for additional store growth, potential market share gains from smaller farm & ranch competitors, and a strong balance sheet. However, we view these investment positives as mostly priced in."
- Shares of Tractor Supply are down 1.30% premarket to $198.75.
- Tractor Supply has topped sales and EPS estimates in five straight quarters.