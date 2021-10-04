Silgan acquires Easytech Closures for $36.5M
Oct. 04, 2021 8:25 AM ETSilgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) has acquired Easytech Closures S.p.A. for $36.5M.
- Easytech manufactures and sells easy-open and sanitary metal ends used with metal containers primarily for food applications in Europe.
- The company operates a manufacturing facility in Fisciano, Italy and is projected to generate approximately €38M, or approximately $45M in sales and approximately €6.6M, or approximately $7.8M in adjusted EBITDA in 2021.
- Adam Greenlee, President and CEO said, “This acquisition will allow our combined businesses to more effectively and efficiently utilize existing capacity for metal ends, reduce capital investment in the near term and accelerate completion of an on-going cost reduction program. Our acquisition of Easytech is yet another example of our strategy to build shareholder value through a disciplined capital allocation model. We now look forward to the successful integration of our three recent acquisitions."
- As a result of this acquisition, Silgan expects to realize annual synergies of approximately €4.1M within 12 months primarily through procurement savings and increased capacity utilization.
- The company funded the acquisition with revolving loan borrowings under its senior secured credit facility.
- This acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to the company’s earnings in 2021 with additional accretion expected in 2022.