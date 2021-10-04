NetApp to acquire cloud optimization platform CloudCheckr
Oct. 04, 2021 8:26 AM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Software company NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has agreed to acquire cloud optimization platform CloudCheckr.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will expand Spot by NetApp's FinOps offerings by combining critical cost visibility and reporting from the CloudCheckr platform with continuous cost optimization and managed services from Spot by NetApp. With CloudCheckr, the Spot by NetApp portfolio will offer comprehensive cost visibility, analytics, management, and optimization to help enterprises and managed service providers continuously control their cloud infrastructure resources.
- The CloudCheckr cloud optimization platform offers cloud visibility and insights to lower costs, maintain security and compliance, and optimize cloud resources.
- NTAP +0.91% pre-market