Eagle Bulk Shipping launches dividend policy, share repurchase program and comprehensive financing
Oct. 04, 2021 8:28 AM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) instituted a dividend policy and a $50M share repurchase program related to the closing of a $400M comprehensive refinancing.
- The new $400M senior secured credit facility consists of $300M term loan and a $100M revolving credit facility which will both be secured by 49 vessels; facility bears interest rate of LIBOR plus a margin of between 2.10% and 2.80%.
- Proceeds from the facility were used to repay all amounts outstanding under three existing facilities.
- The refinancing, which closed on Oct. 1, 2021, has significantly improved Eagle's capital structure and increased financial flexibility, leading to reduction of ~$8M in annual interest expense, as well as an extension of the nearest bank debt maturity to the end of 2026.
- Under the dividend policy, the board plans to authorize the payment of quarterly cash dividends equal to a minimum of 30% of net income, but not less than $0.10/share; first dividend is scheduled to be based on Q3 results with payment in November.
- Shares trading ~3% down premarket