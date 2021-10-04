Selecta Biosciences inks strategic licensing agreement with Takeda worth as much as $1B

Chemist developing new medicine in laboratory

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop targeted, next-generation gene therapies for two indications within the field of lysosomal storage disorders.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Selecta is entitled to receive an undisclosed upfront payment and up to $1.124B in future additional payments
  • Selecta is also eligible for tiered royalties on future commercial sales.
  • The collaboration leverages Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to enable redosing of transformative therapies.
  • "Selecta’s ImmTOR platform is designed to mitigate unwanted immune responses allowing for redosing, which could have broad applicability across our gene therapy programs for a range of diseases," Madhu Natarajan, head of Takeda’s rare diseases drug discovery unit said.
