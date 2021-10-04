Selecta Biosciences inks strategic licensing agreement with Takeda worth as much as $1B
Oct. 04, 2021 Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop targeted, next-generation gene therapies for two indications within the field of lysosomal storage disorders.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Selecta is entitled to receive an undisclosed upfront payment and up to $1.124B in future additional payments
- Selecta is also eligible for tiered royalties on future commercial sales.
- The collaboration leverages Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to enable redosing of transformative therapies.
- "Selecta’s ImmTOR platform is designed to mitigate unwanted immune responses allowing for redosing, which could have broad applicability across our gene therapy programs for a range of diseases," Madhu Natarajan, head of Takeda’s rare diseases drug discovery unit said.