American Resources hits 99.5% purity from recycled EV batteries
Oct. 04, 2021 8:31 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) +2.1% says it achieved greater than 99.5% purity of lithium, nickel and cobalt from recycled NMC batteries sourced from the manufacturing process of electric vehicles.
- In conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Purdue University, the company says it utilized its displacement chromatography technology to achieve the results from its exclusive licensed and patented technology.
- "Our technology is unique in that it utilizes a cost-effective solution for the final stage of recycling battery metals all the way to the end isolated metals," American Resources CEO Mark Jensen says.
