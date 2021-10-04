American Resources hits 99.5% purity from recycled EV batteries

Battery

alengo/E+ via Getty Images

  • American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) +2.1% says it achieved greater than 99.5% purity of lithium, nickel and cobalt from recycled NMC batteries sourced from the manufacturing process of electric vehicles.
  • In conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Purdue University, the company says it utilized its displacement chromatography technology to achieve the results from its exclusive licensed and patented technology.
  • "Our technology is unique in that it utilizes a cost-effective solution for the final stage of recycling battery metals all the way to the end isolated metals," American Resources CEO Mark Jensen says.
  • In an analysis earlier this year, Seeking Alpha contributor Investigating The Stock Market said it is "not advisable to invest in the stock as the company has a lot of challenges."
