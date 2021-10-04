J.P. Morgan downgrades Aon on valuation, likely growth slowdown in 2022

Oct. 04, 2021 8:33 AM ETAon plc (AON)ALL, MMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

A Sign Atop of an AON Building and Headquarters in Downtown Vancouver, BC

JL Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • J.P. Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar downgrades Aon (NYSE:AON) to Neutral from Overweight due to the stock's recent outperformance and a "likely slowdown in organic growth" next year.
  • "We foresee considerable momentum in the business in the near term, but expect organic growth to slow in 2022 as comps get tougher and the tailwind from re/insurance pricing moderates," Bhullar writes in a note to clients.
  • The analyst still holds a positive view for the insurer's fundamental outlook. He considers property & casualty brokerage, AON's (AON) primary business line, more attractive than insurance underwriting because it's not capital intensive, does not entail actuarial risk, and generates "significant" free cash flow.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) remains Bhullar's top pick due to the improvement in personal auto prices and margins and the company's uptick in policies-in-force growth.
  • Aon (AON) shares now trade at a higher P/E GAAP (TTM) multiple than does peer Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) as seen in chart below.
  • Aon (AON) expects an additional $350M-400M of charges in Q3 related to ending its proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.