J.P. Morgan downgrades Aon on valuation, likely growth slowdown in 2022
Oct. 04, 2021 8:33 AM ETAon plc (AON)ALL, MMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- J.P. Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar downgrades Aon (NYSE:AON) to Neutral from Overweight due to the stock's recent outperformance and a "likely slowdown in organic growth" next year.
- "We foresee considerable momentum in the business in the near term, but expect organic growth to slow in 2022 as comps get tougher and the tailwind from re/insurance pricing moderates," Bhullar writes in a note to clients.
- The analyst still holds a positive view for the insurer's fundamental outlook. He considers property & casualty brokerage, AON's (AON) primary business line, more attractive than insurance underwriting because it's not capital intensive, does not entail actuarial risk, and generates "significant" free cash flow.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) remains Bhullar's top pick due to the improvement in personal auto prices and margins and the company's uptick in policies-in-force growth.
- Aon (AON) shares now trade at a higher P/E GAAP (TTM) multiple than does peer Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) as seen in chart below.
- Aon (AON) expects an additional $350M-400M of charges in Q3 related to ending its proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson.