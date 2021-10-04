THOR Industries intends to offer $400M of senior notes
Oct. 04, 2021 8:34 AM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) has announced plans to offer $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029.
- The notes will rank equally in right of payment with all of THOR's existing and future senior indebtedness and senior to THOR's future subordinated indebtedness. The Notes will be effectively junior in right of payment to THOR's existing and future secured indebtedness to the extent of the assets securing such indebtedness.
- Net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, will be used to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under the company's asset based revolving credit facility and for the payment of fees and expenses.
