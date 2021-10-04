BigCommerce announces new partner integration with Chargify

This merger will see the potential growth of our business

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • With the new integration, BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to deliver subscription management services for U.S. merchants nationwide.
  • In collaboration with developer Ebizio, the joint Chargify integration provides BigCommerce B2B, B2C merchants with a complete solution to manage, track and analyze subscription activity.
  • The key benefit comprises Out-of-the-box integration, Centralized dashboard, and One-click install via BigCommerce’s Open Source.
  • The partnership comes when B2B brands are increasingly looking to subscription eCommerce to boost sales.
  • Brian Antczak, owner of Ebizio: “With BigCommerce being the best Open SaaS eCommerce platform for B2B companies, and Chargify being a powerful B2B-centric subscription platform, the integration between the two only makes sense.”
