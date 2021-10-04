American Campus Communities raises FFO guidance on strong Fall lease-up
Oct. 04, 2021 8:49 AM ETAmerican Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) increases its guidance for its 2021 modified funds from operations due to a successful completion of the Fall 2021 lease-up and robust occupancy and rental revenue growth.
- The company now expects FFOM per share of $2.04 to $2.12 vs. its prior guidance of $1.93-$2.07, and exceeding the Wall Street consensus of $2.03.
- In addition, FFOM per share is also expected to grow in the 12-15% range in 2022.
- "Our sector is experiencing substantial tailwinds and appears to have almost entirely recovered from the impacts of COVID," CEO Bill Bayless said at a conference.
- Anticipates net operating income will return to prepandemic levels by Q4 of this year, which should translate into "significant" earnings growth next year, CFO Daniel Perry said.
- "According to RealPage, national student housing occupancy has returned to prepandemic levels and new supply is projected to continue to trend downward, with Fall 2022 expected to represent the lowest level of new student housing beds delivered in more than a decade," Bayless said.
- Previously, (July 26) American Campus Communities FFO beats by $0.05, beats on revenue.