Lion gains on expanding Southeast Asia presence on receiving Singapore trading license
Oct. 04, 2021 8:37 AM ETLion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) gains 5.3% premarket after announcing that its subsidiary Lion International Financial (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has been granted a Capital Markets Service License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
- The CMS License allows Lion Singapore to deal in exchange-traded derivatives contracts, over-the-counter derivatives contracts and spot foreign exchange contracts for the purposes of leveraged foreign exchange trading.
- Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion said, "As part of our strategic expansion plan, this milestone allows us to explore new business opportunities across Southeast Asia. Singapore is one of the world's primary financial centers, and we expect this new license to boost our existing CFD and TRS businesses, generating value for our shareholders."
- The company intends to establish its new office and have dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore.