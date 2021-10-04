AFC Gamma reports record $119.2M in gross originations for Q3
Oct. 04, 2021
- Commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) has reported record $119.2M in gross origination for the third quarter of 2021.
- The company’s gross funding during the quarter was $89.3M and its net funding, taking into account loan repayments and amortization, was $79.3M.
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross funding was $176.7M and net funding was $154.7M. AFC Gamma closed on total new commitments of $214M during the nine month period.
- Last month, AFC Gamma declared $0.43 dividend