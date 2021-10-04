AFC Gamma reports record $119.2M in gross originations for Q3

Oct. 04, 2021 8:43 AM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) has reported record $119.2M in gross origination for the third quarter of 2021.
  • The company’s gross funding during the quarter was $89.3M and its net funding, taking into account loan repayments and amortization, was $79.3M.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross funding was $176.7M and net funding was $154.7M. AFC Gamma closed on total new commitments of $214M during the nine month period.
  • Last month, AFC Gamma declared $0.43 dividend
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.