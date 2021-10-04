General Motors and Wolfspeed inks strategic silicon carbide supplier agreement
Oct. 04, 2021 8:47 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) +3.3% premarket, announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs.
- The silicon carbide will specifically be used in the integrated power electronics contained within GM’s Ultium Drive units in its next-generation EVs.
- As a part of the agreement, GM will participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program, which is intended to secure domestic, sustainable and scalable materials for EV production.
- “Our agreement with Wolfspeed represents another step forward in our transition to an all-electric future,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Customers of EVs are looking for greater range, and we see silicon carbide as an essential material in the design of our power electronics to meet customer demand. Working with Wolfspeed will help ensure we can deliver on our vision of an all-electric future.”
- The silicon carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed’s 200mm-capable Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, launching in early 2022.